Larsen & Toubro's Hydrocarbon vertical, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, on Thursday secured an onshore gas pipeline project worth in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore, from a Middle Eastern client, the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56 inches pipelines, complete with associated scraper receivers, launchers, and mainline isolation valve (MLIV) stations, running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.

The pipelines will play a crucial role in the transportation of large volumes of natural gas or other fluids over long distances efficiently. The project's importance lies in its strategic nature, as it involves the construction of essential infrastructure for transporting gas in the Middle East, a region known for its notable energy reserves.

This infrastructure is crucial for meeting domestic energy demands, facilitating regional energy security, and potentially enabling the export of gas to international markets, thus improving the region's economic development and geopolitical influence.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at L&T, stated, “This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us to date and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project.”

Organised under various business groups including Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm, LTEH offers design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to both domestic and international clients.

As of 11:39 am, shares of the company were trading1.81 per cent higher at Rs 3,606.40 per share.