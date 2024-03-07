×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

LTIMindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns, stock falls

The sixth largest IT firm has appointed L&T’s head of treasury as its new chief financial officer

Reported by: Business Desk
LTIMindtree
LTIMindtree | Image:X
CFO resigns: LTIMindtree’s Chief Financial Officer Vinit Teredesai has resigned from his position at the company, the company informed in an exchange filing on March 7.

The reason cited for his moving on from the position is to explore opportunities outside of the L&T Group. 

Teredesai will be succeeded by Vipul Chandra, who currently serves as the head of treasury at parent firm Larsen and Toubro.

Chandra will assume his role with effect from April 25, 2024.

Teredesai assumed his role as the CFO for Mindtree in 2020, later being appointed as the CFO of the combined entity after its merger effective November 2022. 

A M Naik, Chairman of LTIMindtree said, “Leadership planning is one of the key focus areas of L&T Group. Through career progression mapping we ensure that key talent gets experience of multiple roles within the system.”

Chandra has been associated with the L&T Group since October 2013, managing the company’s banking relationships and operations, financial risk management, managing investments as well as advising on strategic transactions.

Before his stint with the L&T group, Chandra served 18 years at Citibank as Managing Director  Head of Corporate Sales & Structuring.

Notably, Chandra also raised funds for the Offer For Sale for the Larsen and Toubro Infotech before its merger, engineering arm L&T Technology Services Limited and also an open offer for Mindtree.  

“Vipul Chandra has been in various senior roles within the organisation for more than a decade. Through his experience of 3 decades & his in-depth knowledge about L&T group we are sure he would lead the finance function of LTIMindtree ably,” Naik said.

It was earlier reported that LTIMindtree is unlikely to extend CEO Debashis Chatterjee's term, set to end next year and has identified two internal candidates for the top job.

Earlier this week, LTIMindtree and Aramco Digital signed a shareholder’s agreement to launch KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Digital and IT Services company.

Shares fell over 1 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 5108.65 per share, following the announcement of the CFO’s resignation.

As of 2.50 pm, share of LTIMindtree were trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 5125.30 a piece.  
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

