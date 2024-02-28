Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

LTIMindtree partners with IBM for Quantum Innovation Ecosystem

This makes LTIMindtree the first Indian Global System Integrator (GSI) to join the IBM Quantum Network.

Business Desk
IBM
IBM | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Collaboration for Quantum: American technology major IBM has partnered with LTIMindtree for joining the IBM Quantum Network, the company said on Wednesday.

As part of the collaboration, LTIMindtree will also partner with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, an IBM Quantum Innovation Center, for joint quantum research and workforce development.

Advertisement

Mumbai-headquartered IT services company LTIMindtree is the IT services arm of the L&T Group.

The partnership will enable quantum computing innovation for LTIMindtree across industries. The IT company will also have access to IBM’s global fleet of quantum computing systems over the cloud, software, and associated expertise.

Advertisement

Aan Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, LTIMindtree said the collaborations with IBM and IIT Madras are an important step towards a future where quantum computing could help solve more complex problems faster and more efficiently. Importantly,

LTIMindtree plans to establish a series of long-term projects, including applied research toward business and societal problems, quantum computing workshops, and research grants to nurture a new generation of quantum computing professionals and researchers at the company. 
Scott Crowder, Vice President of IBM Quantum Adoption and Business Development said they are looking forward to providing technology support for LTIMindtree’s joint research and educational engagements with IIT Madras, which marks their first IBM Quantum Innovation Center in India.

Advertisement

LTIMindtree’s market cap is Rs 1,60,125 crore. The company saw a 0.6 per cent sequential rise in profits at Rs 1,169 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal in December, up from Rs 1,162 crore in the September quarter.

The revenue for the company was up 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 90,166 crore in the December quarter, up from 89,054 crore in the September quarter.

Shares for the company closed 0.66 per cent lower at Rs 5406.65 as on February 28, 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

18 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

18 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

18 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

20 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Suffers Massive Blow In Himachal, Sukhu Govt Pushed To Minority

    Shows16 minutes ago

  2. After Groom Absconds, Woman Marries Kin to Benefit from Marriage Scheme

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Nearly Dozen Crushed to Death After Being Hit By Train In Jamtara

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. 'Chahal, Iyer, Umesh..': List of Players who are out of BCCI contracts

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Yellow.ai launches GenAI for automating customer support mails

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo