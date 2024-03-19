×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Madhu Sasidhar appointed as CEO of Apollo’s hospital division

In his new role, Sasidhar will lead Apollo's hospital business, focusing on maintaining the highest clinical standards and enhancing patient care and experience

Reported by: Business Desk
Madhu Sasidhar
Madhu Sasidhar | Image:Apollo Hospitals
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apollo, a leading global healthcare provider, has announced the appointment of Madhu Sasidhar as the President & CEO of its hospital division.

In his new role, Sasidhar will lead Apollo's hospital business, focusing on maintaining the highest clinical standards and enhancing patient care and experience.

Advertisement

Bringing extensive experience from his tenure at Cleveland Clinic, where he served as President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Sasidhar is a practicing physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, pulmonary, and critical care medicine. He is also a published author and a self-taught programmer with expertise in big data systems, holding a patent for a technology he invented through Cleveland Clinic Innovations.

Sasidhar completed his medical education at JIPMER, Pondicherry, and pursued further studies in Internal Medicine at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He also completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Yale University and earned his Global Executive Masters in Business Administration from INSEAD, France.

Advertisement

Prathap Chandra Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals group, welcomed Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, highlighting his global experience and unique combination of skills. Reddy expressed confidence in Sasidhar’s leadership to drive Apollo's growth and deliver cutting-edge treatments to patients worldwide.

Sasidhar expressed his honor to join Apollo and support the institution's vision of providing world-class healthcare. He stressed on his commitment to setting new benchmarks for quality, compassion, and high-end care under the guidance of Apollo's leadership team.

Advertisement

Sasidhar 's appointment marks a planned transition, following his tenure as Chief Strategy Officer at Apollo since October 2023. As part of this transition, K Hari Prasad, the outgoing President of Apollo Hospitals, will retire after a 27-year career at Apollo.
 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

a minute ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a minute ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

5 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

7 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

9 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

9 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

10 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

11 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

15 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

18 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

20 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

21 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

23 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

24 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

25 minutes ago
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight

Suicide Attempt in Flight

25 minutes ago
Apple

CERT-In on Apple

27 minutes ago
Musk's xAI to Open-Source Grok 

xAI to Open-Source Grok 

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo