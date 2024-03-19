Advertisement

Apollo, a leading global healthcare provider, has announced the appointment of Madhu Sasidhar as the President & CEO of its hospital division.

In his new role, Sasidhar will lead Apollo's hospital business, focusing on maintaining the highest clinical standards and enhancing patient care and experience.

Bringing extensive experience from his tenure at Cleveland Clinic, where he served as President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Sasidhar is a practicing physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, pulmonary, and critical care medicine. He is also a published author and a self-taught programmer with expertise in big data systems, holding a patent for a technology he invented through Cleveland Clinic Innovations.

Sasidhar completed his medical education at JIPMER, Pondicherry, and pursued further studies in Internal Medicine at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He also completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Yale University and earned his Global Executive Masters in Business Administration from INSEAD, France.

Prathap Chandra Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals group, welcomed Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, highlighting his global experience and unique combination of skills. Reddy expressed confidence in Sasidhar’s leadership to drive Apollo's growth and deliver cutting-edge treatments to patients worldwide.

Sasidhar expressed his honor to join Apollo and support the institution's vision of providing world-class healthcare. He stressed on his commitment to setting new benchmarks for quality, compassion, and high-end care under the guidance of Apollo's leadership team.

Sasidhar 's appointment marks a planned transition, following his tenure as Chief Strategy Officer at Apollo since October 2023. As part of this transition, K Hari Prasad, the outgoing President of Apollo Hospitals, will retire after a 27-year career at Apollo.

