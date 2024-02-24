Advertisement

Butibori malt spirit production: The Maharashtra government and Pernod Ricard India have inked an initial agreement to establish a malt spirit distillery in Nagpur's Butibori, backed by an investment commitment of up to €200 million. France-based Pernod Ricard sells several renowned brands in India ranging from Royal Stag, and Blenders Pride to premium brands such as Chivas Regal, Glenlivet, and more.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sealing the partnership between the Government of Maharashtra and Pernod Ricard India, a prominent player in the global wine and spirits domain, sets the stage for a transformative venture.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Industries Uday Samant, Principal Secretary Industries Harshdeep Kamble, and Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, were present at the signing ceremony.

Addressing attendees, Fadnavis emphasised the far-reaching benefits of the project, highlighting its potential to positively impact approximately 35,000 acres of farmers' land. He underscored the sustainability of barley production, heralding the emergence of a new ecosystem fostering value addition within the farming sector.

Fadnavis further accentuated Maharashtra's prowess in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), noting the state's dominant position with over 45 percent of the nation's FDI flowing into its boundaries.

Pernod Ricard India disclosed plans for the distillery in Nagpur, slated to become one of India's largest, boasting a daily production capacity of up to 60,000 litres of fresh malt spirit.

Positioned as a catalyst for socio-economic advancement, Pernod Ricard India envisions this investment as instrumental in catalysing the growth trajectory of local farmers and communities.

Touboul articulated the company's commitment to fostering both direct and indirect employment opportunities within the local populace. He pledged collaborative efforts with government authorities and farmers to implement best practices in barley cultivation, envisaging a tangible upliftment in farmers' livelihoods through enhanced income prospects.

The project's operational phase is anticipated to accommodate a workforce ranging from 700 to 800 individuals. Furthermore, Pernod Ricard India aims to progressively procure up to 50,000 tons of barley annually from farmers nationwide, underscoring its commitment to sustainable sourcing practices and community engagement.



(With PTI inputs.)