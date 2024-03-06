The company aims to bolster its assets under management by 25 per cent year-on-year | Image: Bank of Baroda

Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is set to embark on an expansion trajectory in the upcoming financial year, with a strong emphasis on diversifying its portfolio and exploring new avenues for growth.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Ramesh Iyer, revealed the company's strategic vision, highlighting plans to nearly double its non-vehicle loans portfolio in the fiscal year 2024-25. Currently, non-vehicle finance constitutes around 5 per cent-6 per cent of Mahindra Finance's loan book, but the company aims to elevate this to 20 per cent of its balance sheet, with a focus on financing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), encompassing business loans, machinery financing, and loans against property.

Advertisement

While the ambitious target will be achieved progressively, Iyer suggested that it may not surpass 10 per cent in the upcoming financial year, underscoring a phased approach towards expansion.

Mahindra Finance, recognised as one of India's largest deposit-taking NBFCs, has outlined robust growth plans across various segments. Particularly, within the vehicle loans domain, Iyer expects significant growth in the pre-owned vehicle segments, driven by buoyant demand and attractive yields.

Advertisement

The company aims to bolster its assets under management by 25 per cent year-on-year, targeting Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the next fiscal year. Furthermore, Mahindra Finance expects an improvement in net interest margins, projecting a rise to 7.2 per cent by the end of the upcoming financial year, contingent upon potential rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

In a strategic move to diversify funding sources, Mahindra Finance intends to explore overseas markets for funding, marking its debut in international financing through loans or bonds, contingent upon cost considerations and liquidity dynamics.

Advertisement

Expanding its collaboration network, Mahindra Finance seeks to engage with two additional banks for co-lending partnerships and aims to inaugurate 125 new branches in the upcoming financial year, further bolstering its presence across diverse geographies.

(With Reuters inputs)