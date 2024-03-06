×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Mahindra Finance aims to double non-vehicle loan book in FY25

Mahindra Finance, recognised as one of India's largest deposit-taking NBFCs, has outlined robust growth plans across various segments.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of Baroda slashes car loan rates to 8.75% for FY24
The company aims to bolster its assets under management by 25 per cent year-on-year | Image:Bank of Baroda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is set to embark on an expansion trajectory in the upcoming financial year, with a strong emphasis on diversifying its portfolio and exploring new avenues for growth.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Ramesh Iyer, revealed the company's strategic vision, highlighting plans to nearly double its non-vehicle loans portfolio in the fiscal year 2024-25. Currently, non-vehicle finance constitutes around 5 per cent-6 per cent of Mahindra Finance's loan book, but the company aims to elevate this to 20 per cent of its balance sheet, with a focus on financing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), encompassing business loans, machinery financing, and loans against property.

Advertisement

While the ambitious target will be achieved progressively, Iyer suggested that it may not surpass 10 per cent in the upcoming financial year, underscoring a phased approach towards expansion.

Mahindra Finance, recognised as one of India's largest deposit-taking NBFCs, has outlined robust growth plans across various segments. Particularly, within the vehicle loans domain, Iyer expects significant growth in the pre-owned vehicle segments, driven by buoyant demand and attractive yields.

Advertisement

The company aims to bolster its assets under management by 25 per cent year-on-year, targeting Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the next fiscal year. Furthermore, Mahindra Finance expects an improvement in net interest margins, projecting a rise to 7.2 per cent by the end of the upcoming financial year, contingent upon potential rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

In a strategic move to diversify funding sources, Mahindra Finance intends to explore overseas markets for funding, marking its debut in international financing through loans or bonds, contingent upon cost considerations and liquidity dynamics.

Advertisement

Expanding its collaboration network, Mahindra Finance seeks to engage with two additional banks for co-lending partnerships and aims to inaugurate 125 new branches in the upcoming financial year, further bolstering its presence across diverse geographies.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

42 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

43 minutes ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

6 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

18 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Cristiano Ronaldo proves he is still a die-hard Madridista by heart

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Hilarious Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby And Pulling

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. China securities regulator pledges protection for small investors

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo