Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Mankind posts 55% profit at Rs 460 crore in Q3FY24

The Delhi-based drugmaker beat analysts' average estimate of Rs 429 crore as per LSEG data.

Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma | Image:mankindpharma.com
Delhi-based drugmaker Mankind Pharma posted a 55 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 460 crore for the December quarter on Wednesday. 

The company had posted a profit of Rs 296 crore in the year-ago period. The brand, which is most known for manufacturing condoms and pregnancy kits, saw an uptick due to strong domestic sales in the chronic drugs segment.

The numbers were down sequentially, with profit after tax (PAT) down 10 per cent from Rs 511 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24). Revenue was also 3.7 per cent lower in Q3FY24, from Rs 2,708 crore in the previous quarter of the same year.

Revenue from operations of the company was up 25 per cent on year at Rs 2,607 crore, compared to Rs 2,091 crore in Q3FY23.

Notably, the company is India's fourth largest in terms of domestic sales. Analysts had estimated on average profits of around Rs 429 crore according to LSEG data.

The company makes acute and chronic therapeutics including anti-infectives, anti-diabetics and respiratory.

Mankind saw a 20 per cent rise in its domestic business revenue, accounting for most of the total to Rs 2,400 crore.  The company broke a three-quarter streak of slowing growth since listing.

Mankind Pharma's domestic revenue was under pressure due to the slowest monsoon since 2018, a period which is known for infectious diseases becoming common in the period.

The post-pandemic waning had also resulted in muted sales, on the back of increasing precautions. In the chronic drugs segment, domestic sales were up 35 per cent for the nine months ended December 31, from 34 per cent in the year-ago period. 

Revenue from its consumer healthcare business segment with brands like Manforce male condoms and Prega News pregnancy test kits accounted for about 6 per cent of the total, but was down 4.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 149 crore 

The company's profit margins also improved to 17.6 per cent, from 14.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

The Manforce condom brand competes with Reckitt Benckiser Group's RKT.L Durex and TTK Group's Skore. Another drugmaker, Sun Pharma also announced its results today.

Shares of Mankind Pharma settled 2.79 per cent lower on Wednesday, January 31 at Rs 1999.55 before the results announcement. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 80,099.6 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:53 IST

