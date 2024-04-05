Advertisement

Marico revenue rise: Fast-moving consuming goods major Marico has forecast a rebound in revenue for the March quarter after enduring three consecutive quarters of decline. The company attributes this anticipated growth to consistent demand for fast-moving consumer goods compared to previous quarters, as stated on Friday.

Expecting revenue growth in the low-single digits, Marico also projects a positive trajectory for consolidated revenue growth in the forthcoming quarters. This optimistic outlook comes against the backdrop of challenges faced by consumer goods makers, particularly subdued sales in rural areas due to reduced spending amid price pressures on essentials and discretionary items.

The announcement saw Marico shares surge by 3 per cent, propelling the company to the top spot as the highest percentage gainer on the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico further forecasts a low double-digit percentage growth in operating profit, coupled with significant expansion in gross margins on a year-on-year basis for the March quarter. Notably, its Saffola brand of oils achieved mid-single-digit percentage volume growth, attributed to easing trade-led headwinds and stable input and consumer pricing. Additionally, its international business witnessed double-digit percentage growth on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by its operations in Bangladesh.

In the previous quarter ending December 31, Marico reported a better-than-expected profit, as the decline in raw material costs offset the drop in revenue.

In a similar vein, rival company Dabur India stated on Thursday that it anticipates mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenue for the March quarter, noting sluggish demand trends during the period.

(With Reuters inputs.)