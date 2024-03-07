×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Maruti Suzuki believes sustainability, safety to drive India's auto sector: Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki has invested around Rs 20,000 crore in Kharkhoda, Rs 20,000 crore for EV plant, and Rs 10,000 have been invested for battery and EV related infra.

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Going Global with Maruti:  Sustainability and safety going to drive the growth of India's automobile industry, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki,  said while addressing fourth edition of Republic Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

While talking about China+ 1 strategy, he said, " In China+1 strategy,  India will have larger part of 1, and I think going ahead it can become India +1."

Throwing light on the expansion and investments of Maruti Suzuki, he added that the company has invested around Rs 20,000 crore in Kharkhoda, Rs 20,000 crore for EV plant, and Rs 10,000 have been invested for battery and EV related infra.

Srivastava talking about some key milestones achieved by the company, said, "Muruti Suzuki is the largest exporter of passenger vehicle. Around 40 per cent of all PVs exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki," he added.

Highlighting India's growing auto sector, he said that India is number 1 as far as production of two wheeler is concerned, India is number 1 in the production of three wheeler and tractor, and number 3 as far as production of passenger vehicle is concerned in India.

"Currently, the share of automobile industry in GDP stands at 7.5 per cent. The target for us is to take it up to 12 per cent of GDP, " Srivastava stated.

He went on to add that another target is to increase the share of manufacturing in GDp from 15 per cent to 25 per cent. He also unveiled the company's goal to go global going forward.

Hailing the government policy as favourable factor for the sector, Srivastava said, " Govt policy has been really good, especially reskilling and upskilling programme has pushed the growth of the sector to another level."

According to him, a lot of investment is coming in the automobile sector.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Whatsapp logo