Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Maruti Suzuki shares surge after sales rise nearly 15% in February

Domestic sales rose 8.65 per cent 1,68,544 units compared with 155,114 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Business Desk
Maruti
Maruti Jimny | Image:Maruti Maruti
Maruti Suzuki shares surge: Shares of the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 3.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 11,675.35 per share after its total car sales rose 14.59 per cent to 1,97,471 units in February as against 1,72,321 cars sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales rose 8.65 per cent 1,68,544 units compared with 155,114 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Sales of mini and compact segment cars, which include models like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, dropped 15 per cent in February to 86,409 units from 101,773 units sold last year.

On the other hand, sale of utility vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, rose 82.51 per cent to 61,234 as against 33,550 units sold last year.

The company's export sales rose 68 per cent to 28,927 units.

Maruti Suzuki shares ended 3.25 per cent higher at Rs 11,635, outperforming the Sensex closed 1.72 per cent higher.
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:42 IST

