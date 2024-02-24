Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Mavenir in advanced stages of deploying Open Radio Access for Vi

The deployment commenced in September 2023 and marks the first Radio access network connect, which connects individual devices to a network through radio waves

Business Desk
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea | Image:Unsplash, Vodafone Idea
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Partnership for connectivity: Cloud-native network infrastructure company Mavenir is in an advanced stage of pilot deployment for Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the company said.

The deployment, which commenced in September 2023, covers key launch sites and is currently carrying live commercial traffic ahead of a planned large-scale deployment, VIL said in a statement.

The pilot marks the first O-RAN-compliant deployment into VI’s network, which utilises the N78 and N258 millimeter-wave spectrum bands and B1, which supports NSA architecture, the third-largest telco further stated.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technical Officer of Vodafone Idea expressed pride in demonstrating leadership for next-generation radio solutions, “that can deliver sustainable advantages to our business and to our customers.”

This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem, he added.

The partnership with Mavenir opens up a road ahead for Open RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better TCO and open interfaces in order to push the industry forward in new ways.

Mavenir is providing an end-to-end cloud-native open RAN system for Vodafone Idea, which incorporates a distributed unit solution based on commercial off-the-shelf hardware and scalable and modular OpenBeam radios. This also includes centralised unit plus full remote radio unit and RAN software capabilities. 

What are radio networks?

An Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) connects individual devices to other parts of a network through a radio link, and allows for the interoperability of cellular network equipment by different vendors. A project in the telecom industry, its goal is to create open and interoperable standards for designing and implementing radio access networks. While traditional networks are controlled by a single company, Open RAN breaks down the network into different parts like hardware and software, thereby encouraging competition and reducing costs. It also paves way for a more adaptable and flexible network architecture.

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

