Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Medical device sector emerges as key driver of healthcare innovation: VK Paul, Niti Aayog

Paul emphasised the vast opportunities for India to lead the global healthcare innovation landscape, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence.

Image:Representative image from Unsplash
Medical device sector: VK Paul, Member of Niti Aayog, emphasised the pivotal role of the medical device sector in revolutionising healthcare delivery during his keynote address at ASSOCHAM’s Medical Devices Conference 2024. Paul hailed the sector as a "sunrise" industry, underscoring its potential to significantly enhance the quality of life and life expectancy globally.

"The medical devices sector is witnessing a remarkable ascent in stature, marked by its profound impact on enhancing both the quality and duration of human life. With its close association with the burgeoning startup ecosystem, we anticipate an explosion of innovation that will redefine the healthcare landscape. I am proud to witness the sector's steadfast commitment to self-reliance, exemplified by its contributions to the 'Make in India' initiative and the relentless pursuit of new milestones," remarked Paul.

In his address, Paul highlighted several key government initiatives aimed at bolstering the medical device ecosystem. He pointed to the efficacy of schemes such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, policy reforms, and the overarching 'Make in India' campaign. Furthermore, he underscored the collaborative efforts between entities like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and NITI Aayog, facilitated by platforms like Medtech Mitra. These initiatives serve to streamline the journey from concept to market delivery for researchers, innovators, and industry players alike.

Paul stressed the importance of both frugal innovation and cutting-edge technological advancements in driving sectoral growth. He emphasised the vast opportunities for India to lead the global healthcare innovation landscape, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence (AI). According to Paul, building robust capacities to harness AI ethically and responsibly will be critical. He called for collaborative efforts between the private sector, academia, and government to address challenges such as enhancing clinical trial infrastructure and ensuring ethical AI deployment.

"The medical device sector holds the promise of addressing pressing healthcare needs, such as affordable diagnostics and point-of-care solutions. With concerted efforts, we envision a significant rise in life expectancy, with projections reaching 85 years by 2047 from the current 71 years. The invaluable contributions of the medical devices industry will be instrumental in realising this ambitious goal," Paul concluded.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

