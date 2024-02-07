Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

MeitY Secretary honours women workforce in electronics manufacturing industry on Republic Day 2024

Over 250 women workers from prominent companies like Samsung, Wistron, Dixon, Pegatron, and VVDN participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

Business Desk
Women workforce
Women workforce | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Women in electronics manufacturing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a diverse group of over 13,000 special guests at Kartavya Path to witness the grand Republic Day parade. This inclusivity aligns with the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari, encouraging citizens from various fields to actively engage in the national festival.

As a testament to the government's dedication to inclusivity and diversity, over 250 women workers from prominent companies like Samsung, Wistron, Dixon, Pegatron, and VVDN participated in the Republic Day celebrations. Their presence highlighted the government's commitment to recognising and celebrating the contribution of women to the electronic manufacturing industry.

Advertisement

To honour and acknowledge the invaluable contribution of women in the Electronics Manufacturing Industry, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) organised a special event at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on January 27, 2024. The Chief Guest for the occasion was MeitY Secretary, S Krishnan, along with other esteemed officials, including Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, DG, NIELIT, Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, ESSCI, Girija Vedi, SVP, VVDN, and Subhanshu Tiwari, ED, NIELIT.

During the event, Secretary S. Krishnan addressed and interacted with the women workers from the Electronics Manufacturing Industry, emphasising the significant qualities women bring to the workplace. He praised their reliability, integrity, and steadfast commitment, stating that these qualities contribute to the success and dynamism of any industry.

Advertisement

Expressing their gratitude, the women workers shared that they felt extremely honored and privileged to be part of the Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing them with the opportunity to showcase their achievements on a national platform.

As part of the celebration, NIELIT organised a special training workshop in collaboration with experts from VVDN, ESSCI, and Microsoft India. The workshop aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the participants, contributing to the growth of the electronic manufacturing sector. The training focused on expanding the ecosystem of electronics manufacturing in India and the world, along with upskilling and reskilling initiatives to address the talent gap in the industry. This aligns with the goals of the Digital India initiative, promoting continuous learning and development in the rapidly evolving field of electronics manufacturing.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement