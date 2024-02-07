Advertisement

Women in electronics manufacturing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a diverse group of over 13,000 special guests at Kartavya Path to witness the grand Republic Day parade. This inclusivity aligns with the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari, encouraging citizens from various fields to actively engage in the national festival.

As a testament to the government's dedication to inclusivity and diversity, over 250 women workers from prominent companies like Samsung, Wistron, Dixon, Pegatron, and VVDN participated in the Republic Day celebrations. Their presence highlighted the government's commitment to recognising and celebrating the contribution of women to the electronic manufacturing industry.

Advertisement

To honour and acknowledge the invaluable contribution of women in the Electronics Manufacturing Industry, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) organised a special event at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on January 27, 2024. The Chief Guest for the occasion was MeitY Secretary, S Krishnan, along with other esteemed officials, including Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, DG, NIELIT, Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, ESSCI, Girija Vedi, SVP, VVDN, and Subhanshu Tiwari, ED, NIELIT.

During the event, Secretary S. Krishnan addressed and interacted with the women workers from the Electronics Manufacturing Industry, emphasising the significant qualities women bring to the workplace. He praised their reliability, integrity, and steadfast commitment, stating that these qualities contribute to the success and dynamism of any industry.

Advertisement

Expressing their gratitude, the women workers shared that they felt extremely honored and privileged to be part of the Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing them with the opportunity to showcase their achievements on a national platform.

As part of the celebration, NIELIT organised a special training workshop in collaboration with experts from VVDN, ESSCI, and Microsoft India. The workshop aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the participants, contributing to the growth of the electronic manufacturing sector. The training focused on expanding the ecosystem of electronics manufacturing in India and the world, along with upskilling and reskilling initiatives to address the talent gap in the industry. This aligns with the goals of the Digital India initiative, promoting continuous learning and development in the rapidly evolving field of electronics manufacturing.