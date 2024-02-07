Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Meta adapts to EU's Digital Markets Act: Instagram and Facebook Users in Europe get more choices

The DMA mandates that major technology companies, including Meta, must treat their services and products like how they treat those of their competitors.

Business Desk
Meta DMA compliance
Meta DMA compliance | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Digital Markets Act: In compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Meta Platforms has announced that Instagram and Facebook users across Europe will soon have increased options for managing their preferences on social media platforms.

The move comes as part of Meta's commitment to align with the DMA, following similar steps taken by other tech giants like Google, who are adjusting their operations to adhere to the EU's new technology regulations that could impact revenue streams.

Over the next few weeks, users on Instagram and Facebook will receive notifications, providing them with the ability to choose how they share information across Meta's services, according to a blog post from the company.

The DMA mandates that major technology companies, including Meta, must treat their services and products like how they treat those of their competitors. To meet these requirements by the March 7 deadline, Meta is introducing user-centric options to enhance transparency and choice.

One notable change involves Facebook Messenger users, who will now have the option to decide whether they want their Facebook account linked to their Messenger account or maintain separate accounts for each service, Meta explained.

For Instagram and Facebook users who have interconnected both accounts, Meta is offering the flexibility to manage them independently, allowing users to cease sharing information between the two platforms.

Moreover, users will have the choice to determine whether they wish to share information between their Facebook accounts and the platform's Gaming and Marketplace services, providing a more personalised and customisable experience.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Meta's proactive approach to offering users more control aligns with the broader industry trend of prioritising user privacy and data management. These adjustments aim to enhance user experience while ensuring Meta's compliance with regulatory frameworks such as the DMA.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:07 IST

