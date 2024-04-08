×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Microsoft plans AI hub in London, led by DeepMind cofounder

The unit will be spearheaded by Mustafa Suleyman, a London-native who co-founded DeepMind, and was recently hired by Microsoft last month.

Reported by: Business Desk
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Microsoft has unveiled its intention to establish a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London, focussing on both product development and research initiatives.

The unit will be spearheaded by Mustafa Suleyman, a London-native who co-founded DeepMind, and was recently hired by Microsoft last month.

Advertisement

Why it is significant?

As a prominent supporter of OpenAI, Microsoft holds a leading position in the dynamic field of AI technology. With increasing competition for AI talent across Europe, Microsoft may aim to attract experts from other key players in the industry, such as DeepMind and OpenAI, to staff its new hub.

Advertisement

Moreover, the establishment of the AI hub in London underlines a strategic win for Britain's efforts to strengthen its position as a global technology hub, particularly following its hosting of the world's inaugural global AI safety summit in November.

Context

Advertisement

Suleyman's transition to Microsoft occurred after leaving his own venture, Inflection AI, along with several team members. The move, while viewed positively by some, also drew criticism for circumventing the regulatory scrutiny typically associated with traditional acquisitions.

By the numbers

Advertisement

While the exact number of jobs to be created by the new centre remains undisclosed, Microsoft's commitment to invest £2.5 billion ($3.16 billion) in data centre infrastructure and AI skill development across Britain underpins the significance of this announcement.

In a recent blog post, Suleyman emphasised the UK's dedication to advancing AI responsibly, expressing confidence in the country's commitment to drive investment, innovation, and economic growth. He further highlighted Microsoft's decision to establish the AI hub in the UK as a testament to this shared ambition.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TMC protest

TMC leaders protest

13 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft plans AI hub

14 minutes ago
colleges students

NEET UG 2024

20 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

20 minutes ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM

Security Lapse

22 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's arrest

27 minutes ago
Amar Singh Devanda

India retains gold

30 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep On MJ Biopic

33 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

33 minutes ago
Spotify AI Playlist

Spotify's new AI playlist

36 minutes ago
New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon

news

36 minutes ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the espionage scandal and Vienna's response to the same.

Austria Espionage

42 minutes ago
Mastering the Markets: Navigating the New Era of Digital Trading

Mastering the Markets

43 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S jaishankar Exclusive

43 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI imposes restrictions

an hour ago
Drink inspired by Bengaluru's Varthur Lake called 'Varthur Overflow'

Varthur Lake Viral News

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo