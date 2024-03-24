×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

MillerKnoll to establish more showrooms in major Indian cities: Official

Some of the brand portfolio of MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Knoll, DatesWeiser, and Design Within Reach

Reported by: Business Desk
Furniture
Furniture | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
US-based furniture behemoth MillerKnoll has established its first retail outlet in Chennai, which is also the sixth such facility in the country.

Set up through its authorised dealer Buildcraft Interior, the company said it has chalked plans to inaugurate more showrooms in major Indian cities, according to Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and African regions Kartik Shethia.

The dedicated showroom is a major milestone for MillerKnoll's growth strategy, the company stated.

The new outlet in the city showcases MillerKnoll’s iconic brands under MillerKnoll. The furniture brand’s portfolio comprises of Herman Miller, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Knoll, DatesWeiser, and Design Within Reach, among others.

MillerKnoll products at its Chennai showroom come with a price range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2.50 lakh.

''With this showroom, MillerKnoll is not merely showcasing its products but creating an immersive experience for the design community in Chennai,'' said Shethia.

He said with these iconic brands being accessible to consumers here, innovation and the design landscape in the region will be fuelled.
The Director of Buildcraft Interior Ravi Subramanian said, ''The unveiling of our new showroom is a milestone for design enthusiasts and professionals in Chennai.'' 

The showroom denotes not just brands being introduced from the MillerKnoll collective, but also making world-class design accessible, he added. 

The new outlet expansion is a commencement of the Connecticut-headquartered furniture company's aspirations in regional markets, as it approaches a strategy to open more outlets across key Indian cities across the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

