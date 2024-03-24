×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Mining industry urges government to avoid export duty on low-grade iron ore

More than 90 per cent of India's iron ore exports are directed to China, making it a critical market for the sector.

Reported by: Business Desk
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.
FIMI warned of potential production setbacks if export bans or duties were implemented | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has issued a plea to the government, urging against the imposition of export duties on low-grade iron ore. According to FIMI, such a measure would not only result in substantial revenue losses for the state but also adversely impact employment and foreign exchange earnings.

Highlighting the significant contribution of the mining sector to India's GDP, particularly iron ore among non-coal minerals, FIMI stressed on its role in job creation, employing approximately 5 lakh individuals, both directly and indirectly.

Advertisement

FIMI's representation to the government highlighted the adverse effects of the export duty imposed on low-grade iron ore fines and pellets in May 2022, which was later rescinded in November of the same year. The body underscored that any proposal to ban or restrict exports of iron ore and pellets would be detrimental to the industry.

More than 90 per cent of India's iron ore exports are directed to China, making it a critical market for the sector. FIMI stressed on the importance of maintaining the current status quo of zero export duty on these products to sustain industry growth.

Advertisement

Additionally, FIMI warned of potential production setbacks if export bans or duties were implemented, projecting a drop in production from 330 million tonnes to 225 million tonnes in FY'25.

The representation also highlighted the challenge of managing iron ore fines, which constitute a significant portion of mined ore. These fines, particularly those below 58 per cent Fe, pose logistical and environmental challenges, limiting their utility in the steel industry and hindering scientific mining practices.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

8 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

20 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

28 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

28 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

30 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

34 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

37 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

38 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo