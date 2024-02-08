Advertisement

Missing seat on IndiGo: IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, faced public criticism after a passenger expressed frustration over a missing seat cushion during a recent flight. The incident, shared on X by a user named Revs (@Full_Meals) on January 10, has drawn netizens' criticism toward the airline.

In a strongly worded post, Revs narrated the ordeal, also alleging that this happened after a 90-minute delay. The post garnered close to 90,000 views in about 15 hours.

IndiGo responded to the complaint, expressing ‘deep regret’. The airline's official response stated, "Hi, we deeply regret to note this. We request you kindly share your PNR via DM so we may look into this further. -Team IndiGo."

Despite the airline's acknowledgment and the attempt to address the issue, the incident sparked discussions on social media, with users sharing their opinions and experiences related to IndiGo and airline services in general.

The incident occurred shortly after IndiGo implemented new seat pricing policies. The airline announced specific charges for seat selections, with passengers required to pay Rs 2,000 for front-row seats providing extra legroom on its A321 aircraft. The pricing structure also included flat rates for different rows and seat types across various aircraft models.

IndiGo's move to monetise seat selection drew mixed reactions on social media, with some users expressing humor and sarcasm. One user remarked, "Another 'strategy' to get the passengers to pay for the actual 'seat'? Sorry! But it is too ridiculous & funny," while another user humourously dubbed the airline as "IndiGone Airlines."