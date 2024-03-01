English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 21:15 IST

More than half consumers prefer apps for shopping: PwC Report

About 12.5 crore consumers in India are shopping online, a significant portion of whom hail from smaller towns

Business Desk
Online shopping
Online shopping | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shopping trends: Over 60 per cent of consumers are shopping through online apps, since they offer easier navigation, user-friendly interfaces and support in regional languages, as per a recent report.

According to the PwC India report themed 'How India shops online: Consumer preferences in the metropolises and tier 1-4 cities', the urban population are attracted by perpetual discounts and the ease of online shopping.

Advertisement

On the other hand, people from the rest of India turn to e-commerce due to the availability of products, as well as products getting out of stock in local brick-and-mortar stores.
About 12.5 crore of Indian consumers are shopping online, with a sizeable chunk of the population coming from Tier II, III and IV cities.

The report is basis a survey of  2,100 people, as well as 100 qualitative interviews, and 400 in-person interviews across India which PwC conducted with experts and industry partners.

Advertisement

Somick Goswami, Partner and Business Transformation Leader at PwC India said the next phase of growth for e-commerce will be driven by the new digital savvy consumers of tier 2,3 and 4 cities in India. 

“In contrast to urban dwellers, these individuals, constrained by limited access to physical stores and brand choices, consider online shopping a gateway to fulfil their aspirations,'' he added.

Advertisement

The report also highlights the pivotal role of social media platforms in driving product trials, as 62 per cent users try products after coming across them on Facebook and Instagram.

There was also a difference in the preferences of urban consumers on social media channels, as opposed to rest of India when it comes to discovering products on social media and opting for trials.

Advertisement

While urban consumers and rest of India have an acceptance of digital payments through UPI transactions, the report said cash on delivery is preferred for its ability to minimise fraud risks.

Ravi Kapoor, Partner and Leader - Retail and Consumer Goods at PwC India said India's online consumption gravity is decisively percolating to markets beyond metros. 

“This report creates an industry-first insight on what are some of the unmissable category wise nuggets a brand needs to imbibe to success in Rest of India,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

3 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

3 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

4 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

6 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

12 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

12 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

12 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

12 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Greet Guests At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 live score UPW vs GG: UPW begins the chase

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. National Security at Stake? Congress Downplays Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Biden: Civilians Killing Near Aid Truck Complicate Gaza Ceasefire Talks

    World26 minutes ago

  5. Rihanna's Team Set To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo