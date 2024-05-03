Advertisement

MRF Q4 earnings: The country’s leading tyre manufacturer MRF reported a decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday on the back of mounting pressure from a spike in rubber prices.

Ancillary companies like MRF thrive on heightened automobile sales and production, as they cater to the demand for vehicle parts. Industry data revealed a robust surge in overall vehicle sales and production in India during the fourth quarter, with figures soaring over 20 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

Rubber prices escalated by approximately 10 per cent, as indicated by analysts, largely influenced by the upward trajectory of crude oil prices. Rubber, being a crucial raw material for tyre production, often mirrors the trends in oil prices as it competes with synthetic rubber, derived from crude oil.

MRF's competitor, CEAT, also experienced an unexpected dip in profit, reflecting the industry-wide challenge posed by escalating rubber costs.

MRF's standalone profit from continuing operations witnessed a 7.6 per cent decline year-on-year, amounting to Rs 380 crore for the three-month period ending March 31. This figure fell short of analysts' expectations, who anticipated a climb to Rs 505 crore, according to LSEG data.

While revenue from operations saw an 8.6 per cent rise to Rs 6,215 crore, expenses surged by 9.5 per cent to Rs 5,799 crore, primarily driven by 7 per cent hike in raw material costs.

Following the announcement, MRF shares declined of up to 4.5 per cent, plummeting to Rs 1,27,850. The stock had already witnessed a nearly 3 per cent drop prior to the release of the results. Similarly, CEAT shares faced a downturn of approximately 10% per cent earlier in the day.

(With Reuters inputs)

