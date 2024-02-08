Advertisement

Ambani re-joins $100 billion club: Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has re-entered the distinguished centi-billionaire club amid a surge in Reliance Industries' shares. As of January 12, 2024, Mukesh Ambani's net worth stands at $106 billion, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List. He is also currently the richest person in Asia and the 11th richest globally.

Reliance stocks fuel Ambani's wealth surge

The remarkable ascent of Mukesh Ambani's net worth is attributed to the record highs attained by Reliance Industries Ltd's stocks, gaining 3 per cent during the last trading session. With a $3.6 billion single-day surge in his net worth, Mukesh Ambani was also the top single-day wealth gainer on the list.

Image: Forbes Real Time Billionaires List

Market cap milestones

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries has surged to a staggering Rs 18.40 lakh crore.

Diversified growth

The recent rise in Ambani's wealth extends beyond just RIL. The demerged NBFC arm, Jio Financial Services (JFSL), also contributed significantly, surging over 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 251.50 on Thursday. Other Ambani-led companies also enjoyed impressive gains in recent weeks.

IPO anticipation

Investors are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated primary offerings of Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, hinted at by Ambani himself in recent pronouncements. While official announcements remain elusive, the possibility of these IPOs further fuels the excitement surrounding the Reliance empire.