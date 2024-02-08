Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Mukesh Ambani enters $100 billion club amid sharp surge in Reliance shares

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries has surged to a staggering Rs 18.40 lakh crore.

Sankunni K
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club | Image:Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ambani re-joins $100 billion club: Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has re-entered the distinguished centi-billionaire club amid a surge in Reliance Industries' shares. As of January 12, 2024, Mukesh Ambani's net worth stands at $106 billion, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List. He is also currently the richest person in Asia and the 11th richest globally. 

Reliance stocks fuel Ambani's wealth surge

The remarkable ascent of Mukesh Ambani's net worth is attributed to the record highs attained by Reliance Industries Ltd's stocks, gaining 3 per cent during the last trading session. With a $3.6 billion single-day surge in his net worth, Mukesh Ambani was also the top single-day wealth gainer on the list.

Image: Forbes Real Time Billionaires List

Market cap milestones

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries has surged to a staggering Rs 18.40 lakh crore.

Diversified growth

The recent rise in Ambani's wealth extends beyond just RIL. The demerged NBFC arm, Jio Financial Services (JFSL), also contributed significantly, surging over 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 251.50 on Thursday. Other Ambani-led companies also enjoyed impressive gains in recent weeks.

IPO anticipation

Investors are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated primary offerings of Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, hinted at by Ambani himself in recent pronouncements. While official announcements remain elusive, the possibility of these IPOs further fuels the excitement surrounding the Reliance empire.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement