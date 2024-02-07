Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla mark presence ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

Advertisement

Creme de la creme: Industry giants and business leaders have started pouring in ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya today.

Among the ones who have reached Ayodhya ahead of the consecration include Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani along with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Manglam Birla has also arrived in the Ram Temple premises, who was invited for the ceremony with his wife Nirja ahead of the ceremony, which is set to begin around 12.15 pm on Monday, January 22.

Zoho Corporation CEO and India's 55th richest, Sridhar Vembu also arrived in the Uttar Pradesh city for the historic inauguration.

“In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here,” Vembu tweeted upon his arrival on Sunday.

Anil Ambani also arrived ahead of the ceremony. The Ambani family was invited including mother Kokilaben, Akash and Anant along with daughter-in-law Shloka and to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Piramal Group’s Ajay Piramal, who also happens to be the father-in-law of Isha Ambani, is among the invitees for the event. Isha Ambani arrived at the location with her husband and Executive Director of Piramal Group Anand Piramal.

The list of invitees from the salts-to-software conglomerate Tata Group include Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata, along with Tata Sons chairperson N. Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan.

From the second largest IT conglomerate Infosys, co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy along with Infosys head Nandan Nilekani and company co-founder TV Mohandas Pai are on the list.

Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal and Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra has also been invited among the 7,000 guests, which include dignitaries and celebrities across industries.

Ashok Hinduja of the Hinduja Group, Azim Premji of Wipro, Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing, GMR Group’s G M R Rao, real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani along with Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta have been invited among the list of industrialists.



Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal, Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder Uday Kotak are the other industrialists expected to attend the ceremony.

Former ISRO chairperson K Sivan and DRDO scientist Sudarshan Sharma have been invited as well. Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, ISRO director Nilesh Desai, senior advocate Harish Salve as well as former diplomats Veena Sikri and Lakshmi Puri, Vande Bharat Express train mastermind Sudhanshu Mani, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant are also among the invitees.

(With agency inputs)

