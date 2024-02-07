Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla mark presence ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

Business bigwigs among the 7,000 invitees for the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration include Gautam Adani, Anil Ambani

Gauri Joshi
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir decorated with flowers ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir decorated with flowers ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Creme de la creme: Industry giants and business leaders have started pouring in ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya today.

Among the ones who have reached Ayodhya ahead of the consecration include Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani along with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani.

Advertisement

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Manglam Birla has also arrived in the Ram Temple premises, who was invited for the ceremony with his wife Nirja ahead of the ceremony, which is set to begin around 12.15 pm on Monday, January 22. 

Zoho Corporation CEO and India's 55th richest, Sridhar Vembu also arrived in the Uttar Pradesh city for the historic inauguration.

Advertisement

In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here,” Vembu tweeted upon his arrival on Sunday.

Anil Ambani also arrived ahead of the ceremony. The Ambani family was invited including mother Kokilaben, Akash and Anant along with daughter-in-law Shloka and to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Piramal Group’s Ajay Piramal, who also happens to be the father-in-law of Isha Ambani, is among the invitees for the event. Isha Ambani arrived at the location with her husband and Executive Director of Piramal Group Anand Piramal.

Advertisement

The list of invitees from the salts-to-software conglomerate Tata Group include Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata, along with Tata Sons chairperson N. Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan. 

From the second largest IT conglomerate Infosys, co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy along with Infosys head Nandan Nilekani and company co-founder TV Mohandas Pai are on the list.

Advertisement

Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal and Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra has also been invited among the 7,000 guests, which include dignitaries and celebrities across industries.

Ashok Hinduja of the Hinduja Group, Azim Premji of Wipro, Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing, GMR Group’s G M R Rao, real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani along with Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta have been invited among the list of industrialists. 

Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal, Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder Uday Kotak are the other industrialists expected to attend the ceremony.

Advertisement

    Former ISRO chairperson K Sivan and DRDO scientist Sudarshan Sharma have been invited as well. Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, ISRO director Nilesh Desai, senior advocate Harish Salve as well as former diplomats Veena Sikri and Lakshmi Puri, Vande Bharat Express train mastermind Sudhanshu Mani, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant are also among the invitees.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

14 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News5 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement