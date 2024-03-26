×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Mukesh Ambani remains lone Indian among top 10 of 2024 Hurun Global Rich List

With a surge of 27 new billionaires, Mumbai surpasses Beijing to claim the title of Asia's billionaire epicentre, showcasing the city's wealth growth.

Reported by: Business Desk
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club
Hurun Global Rich List 2024 | Image:Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hurun Global Rich List 2024: Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, emerges as the beacon of India's economic rise, securing his position as Asia's richest individual and the only Indian to crack the top 10 of the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List.

Mumbai: Asia's new billionaire capital

With a surge of 27 new billionaires, Mumbai surpasses Beijing to claim the title of Asia's billionaire epicentre, showcasing the city's unprecedented wealth growth. India outpaces China in billionaire additions, with 94 new entrants compared to China's 55, marking a significant shift in the economic landscape.

Gautam Adani's meteoric rise

Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, witnessed a remarkable 62 per cent increase in wealth, propelling him to the 15th position globally with a net worth of $86 billion.

Global wealth trends

The 2024 Hurun Global Rich List reveals key insights into global wealth trends, highlighting the dominance of the technology sector and the impact of AI-driven wealth creation. While India saw a surge in wealth across 247 individuals, China experienced a decrease in wealth among 573 billionaires, signaling contrasting trends in wealth accumulation.

The rise of AI-driven wealth creation leads to a surge in new billionaires, with over half of all new wealth attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The USA led in billionaire additions, with 109 new entrants, while China remained the world's top billionaire hub despite a decrease in wealth among its billionaires. Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, followed by Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page also saw significant wealth increases.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Tuesday Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-408

a few seconds ago
Karnataka Board Announces 1st PUC Supplementary Exam 2024: Dates, Schedule, and Details

KSEAB 1st PUC Suppl. Exam

a few seconds ago
UBS Asia expansion

UBS Asia

a minute ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

10 Facing Water Crisis

7 minutes ago
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

HanuMan OTT Release

8 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian equities surge

11 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

11 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS: Mahipal Lomror during post-match press conference

Lomror on his role at RCB

12 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

news

14 minutes ago
Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is beaming

14 minutes ago
WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results

18 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club

Hurun Global Rich List

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

India News Live

24 minutes ago
Euro zone current account surplus widens in September; surplus increased to 31.23 billion euros

Lower taxes and Europe

25 minutes ago
Japan's land prices saw record growth in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Japan's land prices rise

28 minutes ago
No Registry, No Vote: Why Noida Residents Are Protesting Over Registration of Their Flats?

Why Noida Residents Are P

28 minutes ago
English forward Harry Kane

England vs Belgium Live

31 minutes ago
Commercial real estate

Chennai commercial realty

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo