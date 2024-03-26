Advertisement

Hurun Global Rich List 2024: Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, emerges as the beacon of India's economic rise, securing his position as Asia's richest individual and the only Indian to crack the top 10 of the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List.

Mumbai: Asia's new billionaire capital

With a surge of 27 new billionaires, Mumbai surpasses Beijing to claim the title of Asia's billionaire epicentre, showcasing the city's unprecedented wealth growth. India outpaces China in billionaire additions, with 94 new entrants compared to China's 55, marking a significant shift in the economic landscape.

Gautam Adani's meteoric rise

Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, witnessed a remarkable 62 per cent increase in wealth, propelling him to the 15th position globally with a net worth of $86 billion.

Global wealth trends

The 2024 Hurun Global Rich List reveals key insights into global wealth trends, highlighting the dominance of the technology sector and the impact of AI-driven wealth creation. While India saw a surge in wealth across 247 individuals, China experienced a decrease in wealth among 573 billionaires, signaling contrasting trends in wealth accumulation.

The rise of AI-driven wealth creation leads to a surge in new billionaires, with over half of all new wealth attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The USA led in billionaire additions, with 109 new entrants, while China remained the world's top billionaire hub despite a decrease in wealth among its billionaires. Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, followed by Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page also saw significant wealth increases.