Myntra posts profit over previous two quarters, becomes EBIDTA positive

Advertisement

Myntra E-commerce for lifestyle and fashion Myntra has posted profit over the past two quarters, aided by a strong growth trajectory since the latter half of 2023 and has stayed EBITDA positive for the previous two quarters.

In a blogpost, the Bengaluru-based company said it has been on an accelerated growth trajectory compared to peers in the online fashion market since the second half of CY2023.



industry reports suggest India’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce market is expected to be approximately a $35 billion opportunity by 2028.

Advertisement

Myntra’s Gross Margin Value (GMV) growth neared about 2 times that of the market during the recent festive season, with the e-commerce platform registering a 33 per cent surge in monthly users over a two-year period, on the back of the recent festive season.



"...rising from close to 45 million in 2021 to an impressive 60 million by the end of 2023 alongside unprecedented customer growth," it added.



Key pillars for its expansion, Myntra said, continue to be its trend-centric offerings, growing wallet share in non-apparel segments, fashion becoming premium with Beauty, International and D2C brand segments and their geographical growth into non-metro cities.



The platform also offers distinctive offerings for the upcoming cohort of GenZ buyers, and the changing requirements of the premium base.



Myntra said it has registered 50 per cent growth in its catalogue size, with an 80 per cent yearly growth in the D2C segment.

The Home category saw a notable GMV growth of close to 50 per cent on a yearly basis in February 2024 owing to diversifying consumer preferences on the platform,



"Myntra’s strong market position, owing to its growing customer base, domestic and international brand associations, world-class tech-led innovations and a strong foothold among the premium fashion-forward customers, has enabled its marketplace entity to turn EBITDA positive since the last quarter of CY 2023," a company statement said.



Myntra added it has been spanning its international brands collection with 400 of them in its portfolio.



GenZ fashion demand on Myntra FWD also saw a 150 per cent year-on-year GMV growth in CY2023, it said.

Advertisement

The company’s 2 million monthly users can also access technologically-advanced features like MyFashionGPT, Maya and AI Stylist.