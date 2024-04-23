Advertisement

World Earth Day: On the occasion of Earth Day, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) took a step towards sustainable development by introducing its Climate Strategy 2030. The unveiling ceremony was led by Shaji K V, Chairman of NABARD.

The Climate Strategy 2030, a comprehensive blueprint, is designed to tackle India's growing demand for green financing. Despite the urgent need, India requires an estimated $170 billion annually to achieve a cumulative total of over $2.5 trillion by 2030. However, current green finance inflows fall significantly short of this target. In the fiscal year 2019-20, India received only about $49 billion in green financing, underlining a major gap.

Advertisement

Notably, only $5 billion was allocated to adaptation and resilience efforts, underlining the limited engagement of the private sector in these critical areas due to challenges related to bankability and commercial viability.

The Climate Strategy 2030 of NABARD is built on four foundational pillars aimed at addressing this pressing demand:

Advertisement

Accelerating green lending across sectors: This pillar focuses on increasing green lending across various sectors to meet the rising demand for sustainable financing.

Playing a broader market-making role: NABARD aims to play a broader role in shaping the market for green finance, facilitating increased participation and investment in sustainable projects.

Advertisement

Internal green transformation of NABARD: This aspect of the strategy involves internal reforms within NABARD to align its operations and practices with environmental sustainability goals.

Strategic resource mobilisation: NABARD intends to mobilise resources strategically to support and scale up green financing initiatives effectively.

Advertisement

The initiative positions NABARD as a key player in India's transition towards a resilient and sustainable economy.