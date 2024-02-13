English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

NCLT extends Go First resolution process deadline by 60 days

This extension marks the second granted by the NCLT, following a previous extension of 90 days that ended on February 4.

Business Desk
Go First
Go First | Image:Go First
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Go First resolution process: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in New Delhi has granted an additional 60-day extension to complete the resolution process for grounded airline Go First. The decision came after a plea was filed by the resolution professional (RP) of Go First, seeking more time to conclude the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Diwakar Maheshwari, representing the RP, informed the two-member bench of the Delhi-based NCLT that three parties have submitted their expression of interest for acquiring Go First and have also deposited the earnest money. These firms are now expected to submit their resolution plans.

Advertisement

This extension marks the second granted by the NCLT, following a previous extension of 90 days that ended on February 4. The three firms showing interest in purchasing Go First include budget carrier SpiceJet, Sharjah-based Sky One, and African continent-focused firm Safrik Investments.

The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mandates the completion of the CIRP within 330 days, inclusive of any time taken during litigations. According to Section 12(1) of the Code, the CIRP should ideally be completed within 180 days. However, if the process exceeds 330 days, the corporate debtor may face liquidation.

Advertisement

Go First initiated voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10, following which the airline ceased operations on May 3. This latest extension underscores the ongoing efforts to facilitate the resolution process for Go First amidst the complexities of insolvency proceedings.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

14 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Gadkari

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Siemens Q3 profit rises over 9% to Rs 504 crore, margin plunges 270 bps

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Ajith Kumar Pays His Last Respects To Vetri Duraisamy

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. Vidyut Jammwal Performs Stunt In Mumbai Local, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border; Tear Gas Fired, Several Detained

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement