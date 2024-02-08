Advertisement

Network18 Media & Investments Limited owned by energy giant Reliance Industries posted a Rs 56 crore loss in consolidated results for the December 2023 period.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter declined 4 per cent YoY to Rs. 1,774 crore. The company attributed the loss in earnings to lower Movie Studio revenue.

The EBIDTA of the consolidated Network18 group was a negative Rs 172 crores, with entertainment being the maximum lossmaker at Rs (193) crores.

Notably, the company announced a Scheme of arrangement during the quarter for merger of TV18 and e-Eighteen.com (Moneycontrol) with Network18 to simplify the holding structure.

The merger is set to create India’s largest platform-agnostic news media conglomerate, Network18 informed exchanges.

The merged entity will comprise the TV portfolio of TV18 (20 news channels in 16 languages and cnbctv18.com), Digital assets of Network18 (News18.com platform across 13 languages and Firstpost) and Moneycontrol platform (website and app), as per the filing.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18 said the merger of our TV and Digital news businesses will not only help them serve consumers better, and realising synergies across different segments and let shareholders participate in the media business of the group through a single listed entity.

“All our businesses are gathering momentum at the right time as the economic outlook continues to improve against the backdrop of a resilient performance by Indian economy,” he added.

Viacom18 with its portfolio of JioCinema and 40 TV channels will be a direct subsidiary of Network18, the company added, and said it will continue to be the largest shareholder in BookMyShow.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.83 crore for the December 31, attributed to investments made on the sports and digital segment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.81 crore in the October-December period in the same period last year, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was also down 5.17 per cent to Rs 1,676.19 crore, compared to Rs 1,767.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

(With agency inputs)