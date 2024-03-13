Advertisement

Paytm FASTag validity: In a bid to streamline toll collection procedures and ensure seamless travel experiences, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a statement advising Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag from other banks before March 15, 2024.

The NHAI said that obtaining a new FASTag from an alternative bank is crucial to avoid potential penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways. The move comes in response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines regarding restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank.

According to the statement, Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024. However, they can continue to utilise their existing balance to pay tolls beyond the specified date.

NHAI encourages Paytm FASTag users to proactively reach out to their respective banks for assistance or refer to the FAQs provided on the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL) website.

Last month, the RBI advised customers and merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to transition their accounts to other banks by March 15. The RBI clarified that PPBL customers can withdraw or utilise their balances from various accounts without any restrictions, including FASTags, even after the deadline.

Regarding FASTags, the RBI's FAQs stated that users can continue using them for toll payments until their available balance is exhausted. However, no further funding or top-ups will be permitted in FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank after March 15, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)

