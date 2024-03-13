×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

NHAI urges Paytm FASTag users to switch banks by March 15

The NHAI said that obtaining a new FASTag from an alternative bank is crucial to avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways.

Reported by: Business Desk
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.
NHAI urges Paytm FASTag users to switch banks by March 15 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm FASTag validity:  In a bid to streamline toll collection procedures and ensure seamless travel experiences, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a statement advising Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag from other banks before March 15, 2024.

The NHAI said that obtaining a new FASTag from an alternative bank is crucial to avoid potential penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways. The move comes in response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines regarding restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024. However, they can continue to utilise their existing balance to pay tolls beyond the specified date.

NHAI encourages Paytm FASTag users to proactively reach out to their respective banks for assistance or refer to the FAQs provided on the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL) website.

Advertisement

Last month, the RBI advised customers and merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to transition their accounts to other banks by March 15. The RBI clarified that PPBL customers can withdraw or utilise their balances from various accounts without any restrictions, including FASTags, even after the deadline.

Regarding FASTags, the RBI's FAQs stated that users can continue using them for toll payments until their available balance is exhausted. However, no further funding or top-ups will be permitted in FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank after March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

a few seconds ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

a minute ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

5 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

6 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

9 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

11 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

16 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

19 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

21 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

23 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

25 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

26 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

28 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

28 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

34 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo