Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

NinjaOne valuation stands at $2 billion after latest funding round

NinjaOne, which automates IT processes, plans to use the proceeds to improve customer support and for scaling up the business

Business Desk
NinjaOne values now at nearly $2 billion after latest funding round
NinjaOne values now at nearly $2 billion after latest funding round | Image:NinjaOne
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Firm Valuation: NinjaOne raised fresh capital in a Series C funding round that valued the IT platform at about $1.9 billion, the company said. 

Texas-based NinjaOne operates in more than 80 countries and counts chipmaker Nvidia, the State of California and University of Oxford among its customers.

The company, which automates IT processes, plans to use the proceeds to improve customer support and for scaling up the business.

The latest funding round that raised $231.5 million was led by new investor ICONIQ Growth, which also drew investments from data cloud company Snowflake, CEO of Snowflake, Frank Slootman, and others.

The funding marks a rare bright spot for the start-up investment market in the United States, which has seen subdued activity despite the frenzy around artificial intelligence.

In 2023, US investors infused $170.6 billion into start-ups, 30 per cent lower than in 2022, according to PitchBook data.

Founded in 2013 by Sal Sferlazza and Chris Matarese, NinjaOne launched its core platform in 2015 after two years in stealth mode, according to the company's website.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement