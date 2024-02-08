Advertisement

Nirav Modi extradition saga: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are preparing for a crucial visit to the UK. The primary aim is to expedite the extradition of high-profile fugitives wanted by India, notably defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, diamond trader Nirav Modi, and Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya.

2018: The unraveling scandal

January 29: Punjab National Bank (PNB) accuses Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and others of fraud amounting to Rs 2.81 crore.

February 5: CBI launches an investigation into the allegations by PNB.

February 16: Enforcement Directorate raids Modi's properties, seizing assets worth Rs 5,674 crore, including diamonds, gold, and jewellery.

June 2: Interpol issues a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi for money laundering.

2019: Legal battles in London

March 18: Westminster Court issues an arrest warrant for Nirav Modi.

March 20: Modi is arrested in London, denied bail, and sent to Her Majesty's Prison, Wandsworth.

May 8: Third bail application denied.

June 12: Fourth bail application rejected on fears of absconding.

December 1: Modi's remand extended, final hearings set for 2021.

2021: Extradition Ruling and Subsequent Appeals

A UK court ruled in February 2021 that Modi could be extradited to India for fraud and money laundering charges. However, Nirav Modi filed a plea in the UK High Court against extradition. On November 9, Modi lost the High Court appeal, after which he appealed to the UK Supreme Court. His plea was denied on December 15.

In 2023, Nirav Modi was transferred from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Thameside, a privately-run prison in London, following a review hearing related to legal costs. Currently, Modi is facing proceedings related to legal costs ordered by the High Court in London.