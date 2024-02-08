Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Nirav Modi's extradition saga: A timeline of legal battles and recent developments

Indian agencies are preparing to visit UK to expedite the extradition of high-profile fugitives, notably Sanjay Bhandari, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya.

Sankunni K
Nirav Modi extradition update
Nirav Modi extradition update | Image:Nirav Modi Jewels, Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nirav Modi extradition saga: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are preparing for a crucial visit to the UK. The primary aim is to expedite the extradition of high-profile fugitives wanted by India, notably defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, diamond trader Nirav Modi, and Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya.

2018: The unraveling scandal

  • January 29: Punjab National Bank (PNB) accuses Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and others of fraud amounting to Rs 2.81 crore.
  • February 5: CBI launches an investigation into the allegations by PNB.
  • February 16: Enforcement Directorate raids Modi's properties, seizing assets worth Rs 5,674 crore, including diamonds, gold, and jewellery.
  • June 2: Interpol issues a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi for money laundering.

2019: Legal battles in London

  • March 18: Westminster Court issues an arrest warrant for Nirav Modi.
  • March 20: Modi is arrested in London, denied bail, and sent to Her Majesty's Prison, Wandsworth.
  • May 8: Third bail application denied.
  • June 12: Fourth bail application rejected on fears of absconding.
  • December 1: Modi's remand extended, final hearings set for 2021.

2021: Extradition Ruling and Subsequent Appeals

A UK court ruled in February 2021 that Modi could be extradited to India for fraud and money laundering charges. However, Nirav Modi filed a plea in the UK High Court against extradition. On November 9, Modi lost the High Court appeal, after which he appealed to the UK Supreme Court. His plea was denied on December 15.

In 2023, Nirav Modi was transferred from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Thameside, a privately-run prison in London, following a review hearing related to legal costs. Currently, Modi is facing proceedings related to legal costs ordered by the High Court in London.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

41 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos16 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement