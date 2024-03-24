×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

NIT Raipur to establish advanced semiconductor R&D centre on campus

Named ViBram Silicon Hub, the research and development centre will address India's computational needs, export research and products and create jobs

Reported by: Business Desk
Semiconductors
Semiconductors | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Semicon centre: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur has inked a pact with a Bengaluru-based firm to establish an advanced chip research and development centre on its campus in Chhattisgarh's capital. 

According to an official announcement, the centre, named ViBram Silicon Hub, will focus on the development of an advanced semiconductor based on the "POSIT system-based general purpose-graphics processing unit (GPGPU)" technology. 
Dr. Sonal Yadav, an assistant professor at NIT Raipur, will lead this initiative.

The "POSIT number system" is being hailed as an alternative to the conventional "Floating Point number system," with promises of improved performance and accuracy for demanding applications, especially those involving complex mathematical computations.

GPGPU advanced chips have a wide range of applications, from smartphones and laptops to servers and specialised uses like tsunami detection and satellite launches.

The agreement to establish the centre was formalised on March 20 between Dr. N V Ramana Rao, Director of NIT Raipur, and Dr. Vijay Holimath, CEO of VividSparks, the Bengaluru-based firm, a public relations officer of the institute said.

These GPGPUs are instrumental in handling intensive mathematical operations for various applications, including gaming, video processing, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and High-Performance Computing.

Dr. Yadav and Dr. Holimath said that this initiative will not only cater to India's computational needs but also enable the centre to export its research findings and products globally, apart from creating job opportunities.

 (With PTI Inputs)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

