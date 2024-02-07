English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

NLC India receives SCOPE Eminence Award for digital transformation excellence

The shares of NLC India closed 1.62% lower at Rs 228 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, January 18.

Business Desk
NLC India SCOPE Eminence Award
NLC India SCOPE Eminence Award | Image:NLC India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NLC India wins SCOPE Award: NLC India, a prominent Navratna Public Sector Enterprise operating under the Ministry of Coal, has been honored with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) Eminence Award 2019-20 in the category of “Digital Transformation.” The award ceremony, graced by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, took place in New Delhi on January 18, 2024.

NLCIL's achievement in the Digital Transformation category was spotlighted during the award function, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement. K Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning & Projects), and D Solomon Luther King, CGM (CS & ERP), received the award on behalf of NLCIL from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

“The leadership of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, and the dedication of NLCIL family played a pivotal role in steering the company towards successful digital transformation, aligning with the evolving technological landscape and industry best practices,” NLC India said in a statement.

The SCOPE Eminence Awards, renowned as a benchmark for excellence in the public sector, are adjudged by an eminent jury led by a former Chief Justice of India. These awards recognise and celebrate the exemplary performance of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) which contribute significantly to organizational growth and the national economy.

The shares of NLC India closed 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 228 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, January 18.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

