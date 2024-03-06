Advertisement

Noida International Airport (NIA) has partnered with Travel Food Services (TFS) to provide culinary and lounge services. The collaboration signifies Noida International Airport's objective to offer a world-class travel environment to its passengers, said an official release.

Under the terms of the agreement, TFS has been granted two significant concessions, aiming to revolutionise the culinary landscape and lounging amenities within the terminal. The strategic alliance underlines NIA's commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction and comfort, setting a new standard in airport hospitality.

Stressing on diversity and quality, TFS will introduce a diverse array of multicuisine food outlets, spanning restaurants, cafes, bars, and popular franchises, promising passengers an exceptional dining experience reflective of the region's culinary heritage. From tantalising flavours to innovative concepts, travellers can anticipate a culinary journey that blends novelty with affordability.

Beyond gastronomic delights, the collaboration extends to the creation of a sophisticated lounge experience, meticulously designed to cater to the discerning needs of modern travellers. With live interactive food stations, an extensive buffet spread, an immersive cocktail bar, and even a rejuvenating spa, the lounges promise to be oases of tranquillity amid the bustling airport environment.

“Our partnership with TFS underscores the commitment to providing exceptional hospitality to passengers, elevating the overall travel experience. This collaboration is set to be a significant milestone in our vision of transforming passenger experiences at Noida International Airport. Our focus remains on forging strong connections with passengers by providing a diverse range of offerings tailored to everyone's needs and preferences,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in collaboration with Noida International Airport. Our approach aims to draw on the rich legacy, as well as reflect the aspirations of this culturally rich and vibrant region, providing a truly immersive experience for the passengers. Recognizing the discerning palate of Indian travellers, we have curated a blend of renowned international brands and beloved local favourites to enhance the culinary landscape of NIA. With equal passion we look forward to partnering closely with NIA to develop the lounges across the airport that have a strong sense of place and a commitment to deliver superlative service levels while welcoming passengers to indulge in the finest culinary offerings as they traverse through the airport in the near future," said Varun Kapur, Executive Director at TFS.