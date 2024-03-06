×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Noida International Airport partners with TFS for lounge services

The collaboration signifies Noida International Airport's objective to offer a world-class travel environment to its passengers, said an official release.

Reported by: Business Desk
Noida Airport
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida International Airport (NIA) has partnered with Travel Food Services (TFS) to provide culinary and lounge services. The collaboration signifies Noida International Airport's objective to offer a world-class travel environment to its passengers, said an official release.

Under the terms of the agreement, TFS has been granted two significant concessions, aiming to revolutionise the culinary landscape and lounging amenities within the terminal. The strategic alliance underlines NIA's commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction and comfort, setting a new standard in airport hospitality.

Advertisement

Stressing on diversity and quality, TFS will introduce a diverse array of multicuisine food outlets, spanning restaurants, cafes, bars, and popular franchises, promising passengers an exceptional dining experience reflective of the region's culinary heritage. From tantalising flavours to innovative concepts, travellers can anticipate a culinary journey that blends novelty with affordability.

Beyond gastronomic delights, the collaboration extends to the creation of a sophisticated lounge experience, meticulously designed to cater to the discerning needs of modern travellers. With live interactive food stations, an extensive buffet spread, an immersive cocktail bar, and even a rejuvenating spa, the lounges promise to be oases of tranquillity amid the bustling airport environment.

Advertisement

“Our partnership with TFS underscores the commitment to providing exceptional hospitality to passengers, elevating the overall travel experience. This collaboration is set to be a significant milestone in our vision of transforming passenger experiences at Noida International Airport. Our focus remains on forging strong connections with passengers by providing a diverse range of offerings tailored to everyone's needs and preferences,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in collaboration with Noida International Airport. Our approach aims to draw on the rich legacy, as well as reflect the aspirations of this culturally rich and vibrant region, providing a truly immersive experience for the passengers. Recognizing the discerning palate of Indian travellers, we have curated a blend of renowned international brands and beloved local favourites to enhance the culinary landscape of NIA. With equal passion we look forward to partnering closely with NIA to develop the lounges across the airport that have a strong sense of place and a commitment to deliver superlative service levels while welcoming passengers to indulge in the finest culinary offerings as they traverse through the airport in the near future," said Varun Kapur, Executive Director at TFS.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. UK equities rally following spring budget

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo