Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Nokia and STL partner for B2B connectivity, government-driven projects

The two companies will offer enhanced networking and digital solutions for government and business in various sectors as well as for rural broadband projects.

Reported by: Business Desk
Telecom
Telecom | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telecom tie-up: Nokia has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) to offer connectivity solutions for businesses and government-driven connectivity projects, the companies announced on Monday (March 4).

As part of the partnership, Indian digital solutions company STL will offer its connectivity solutions for core infrastructure along with Managed Services, while Finnish telecom and consumer electronics company Nokia will offer next-generation networking solutions for IP and Optical networks, as per a statement.

The two companies will enable connections having higher speeds and availability, as well as lower latency connections for use cases in 5G connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and generative AI (Gen AI).

Advertisement

For government-driven partnerships, the collaboration will see Nokia’s B2B technology portfolio coupled with and STL’s system integration capabilities.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL said, “STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries.”

Advertisement

Businesses will benefit from the collaboration which will accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution, transforming enterprise potential by deploying the new-age technologies in sectors across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, banking, critical infrastructure and rural broadband projects.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia said, “This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments. With STL's extensive expertise in end-to-end network solutions and Nokia’s experience in deploying mission critical networks, we are well-positioned to redefine enterprise connectivity in India.”

Advertisement

While Nokia works across mobile, fixed and cloud networks, STL  provides advanced offerings for building 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

15 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

16 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

16 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

16 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

16 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NSE surpasses 9 crore investor mark

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Ramadan 2024: UAE Slashes Daily Work Hours For Govt Employees

    World16 minutes ago

  3. 1 Dead After Firing at Mohali Airport

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Setback for Mamata as TMC MLA Tapas Roy Submits Resignation

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Rajouri

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo