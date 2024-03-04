Advertisement

Telecom tie-up: Nokia has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) to offer connectivity solutions for businesses and government-driven connectivity projects, the companies announced on Monday (March 4).



As part of the partnership, Indian digital solutions company STL will offer its connectivity solutions for core infrastructure along with Managed Services, while Finnish telecom and consumer electronics company Nokia will offer next-generation networking solutions for IP and Optical networks, as per a statement.

The two companies will enable connections having higher speeds and availability, as well as lower latency connections for use cases in 5G connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and generative AI (Gen AI).

For government-driven partnerships, the collaboration will see Nokia’s B2B technology portfolio coupled with and STL’s system integration capabilities.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL said, “STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries.”

Businesses will benefit from the collaboration which will accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution, transforming enterprise potential by deploying the new-age technologies in sectors across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, banking, critical infrastructure and rural broadband projects.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia said, “This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments. With STL's extensive expertise in end-to-end network solutions and Nokia’s experience in deploying mission critical networks, we are well-positioned to redefine enterprise connectivity in India.”

While Nokia works across mobile, fixed and cloud networks, STL provides advanced offerings for building 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.