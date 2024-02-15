Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Nokia, Dell ink partnership on private 5G, cloud networks

Private 5G networks tend to be owned, operated or leased by individual organisations

5G partnership: Nokia and Dell Technologies have inked a partnership to deploy private 5G networks and adapt networks to the cloud, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Private 5G networks tend to be owned, operated or leased by individual organisations.

Customers of Nokia AirFrame, the telecom equipment maker's cloud-focused data centre business, will in time migrate to Dell's PowerEdge servers that are "purpose built for modern telecom network workloads", they said.

Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC), meanwhile, will become Dell's preferred private wireless platform for certain enterprise customers' requirements.

The companies will expand on an existing partnership and work to integrate NDAC with Dell's NativeEdge software platform, as they look "to advance open network architectures in the telecom ecosystem and private 5G use cases among businesses," they added.

Open network architecture is an approach in computing and communications that allows a product, like a software programme, to be compatible with another product like a mobile phone, despite being made by different vendors.

Nokia's Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nishant Batra, said, "Our continued collaboration with Dell will help address the future needs of our customers brought on by the increasing demands on networks and provide solutions to help communications service providers scale modern networks to the cloud."

The companies will also continue joint research and development efforts, including platform and application testing in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab, they said.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

