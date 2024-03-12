×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

NPCI may issue third-party application provider license to Paytm this week

The license will allow Paytm to continue offering its services via its widely used UPI even after Paytm Payments Bank concludes its operations.

Reported by: Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Republic Business
NPCI’s new license for Paytm: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is expected to grant Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, a third-party application provider license by March 15, three sources familiar with the matter said.

This license will enable Paytm to continue offering its services via a widely used unified payment interface even after its banking arm, Paytm Payments Bank, concludes its operations.

Despite expectations for the approval of the third-party license, the central bank is reportedly unlikely to extend the deadline of March 15 for Paytm Payments Bank to cease its operations. This information comes from one of the aforementioned sources, as well as a fourth source knowledgeable about the central bank's stance.

The granting of the third-party application provider license makes a significant development for Paytm, ensuring the continuity of its payment services for customers amid regulatory changes and the winding down of its banking operations.

Previously, there have been speculations around the operations of the Paytm wallet application along with all other services under the Paytm umbrella including Paytm Insider, Paytm FASTag, Paytm Bill Payment, Paytm Vouchers, and others. However, the company has repeatedly refused any hindrance in the operations of its other products.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

