Pact for energy: State-run power giant NTPC and its renewable energy arm NTPC Green Energy have inked two different, preliminary MoUs for exploring the viability of developing supercritical thermal plants, renewables and green hydrogen in Rajasthan.



The pact was signed between NTPC and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for prospective opportunities, adding supercritical units to the existing Chhabra Thermal Power Plant, according to a company statement.

The entities also aim to execute measure to enhance the efficiency and reduce generation cost of existing units of the plant.

As part of the collaboration, NTPC or its affiliates will undertake the Renovation and Modernization (R&M) of old thermal units of RVUNL over a period of 15-20 years based on annuity.



The pacts were signed for developing renewable energy projects and derivates from Green Hydrogen upto 25 gigawatt (GW), and 1 million tonne capacities respectively in the western state.



NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility with more than 75 GW installed capacity, contributing 25 per cent of India’s total electricity demand.



By the year 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil-based capacity to 45 per cent to 50 per cent of the company’s total portfolio of 130 GW, with 60 GW of renewable energy capacity.