Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:45 IST

NTPC permanently shuts 220 MW Barauni Stage-I project

The state power company completed the acquisition of Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 MW) in Bihar's Begusarai from the Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Reported by: Business Desk
NTPC power projects
NTPC power projects | Image:NTPC
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has permanently shut down its Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I of 220 MW.

The state-owned power major is India's largest power utility, having a total installed capacity of 75,418 MW (including JVs), as per its official website.

"Operation of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2x110 MW) comprising of two Units (Unit 6 & 7) of 110 MW each (along with all Auxiliary systems except CHP, Switchyard, Ash Dyke and Township) shall be permanently discontinued w.e.f. 31st March 2024," a regulatory filing stated.

NTPC, which was set up in 1975, has aspirations to be a 130 GW firm by 2032.

The state power company completed the acquisition of Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 MW) in the Begusarai district of Bihar, from the Bihar State Power Generation Company in 2018. 

The 720 MW coal-based power station had 2 units of 110 MW each (under R&M-renovation and modernisation) and 2 units of 250 MW each (under construction) at the time of acquisition.

The plant consisted of Stage-I (2x110 mw) and Stage-II (2x250 MW).

The stage II 500 MW Barauni Thermal Power Station, as part of NTPC, was dedicated to the nation in 2021 by Union Power Minister RK Singh. 

The project has linked Badam Coal Block, which is also part of the transfer scheme.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:45 IST

