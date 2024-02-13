Advertisement

Solar PV project: A 40-megawatt (MW) solar power plant being set up by the NTPC Ltd in Ayodhya has begun producing 14 MW, which takes the public sector undertakings (PSU's) commercial capacity to 73,888 MW, as per a regulatory filing.

On Tuesday the shares of NTPC rose 2.48 per cent to hit an intra day high of Rs 323.90.

Advertisement

The complete power generation at the 40 MW solar plant for which the land has been provided by the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to commence by March 31, as per media reports.

In October, Uttar Pradesh New Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the state government’s nodal agency for development of renewable energy, handed over 80 hectares of government land at a village in Ayodhya sadar tehsil after winning a legal battle against the area’s sugarcane farmers, as per media reports.

Advertisement

The 40 MW plant will enable the temple town, also being developed as a ‘solar city’, to meet a large amount of its power demand even when a solar city, under the state government’s solar policy, is expected to meet at least 10 per cent of the total demand through renewable power.

The shares of NTPC closed trading 1.85 per cent higher at Rs 321.90.