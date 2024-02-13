English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

NTPC's Ayodhya Solar PV project starts commercial operations

NTPC's Ayodhya Solar PV project starts commercial operations

Business Desk
NTPC Ayodhya solar power plant
NTPC Ayodhya solar power plant | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Solar PV project: A 40-megawatt (MW) solar power plant being set up by the NTPC Ltd in Ayodhya has begun producing 14 MW, which takes the public sector undertakings (PSU's) commercial capacity to 73,888 MW, as per a regulatory filing.  

On Tuesday the shares of NTPC rose 2.48 per cent to hit an intra day high of Rs 323.90. 

Advertisement

The complete power generation at the 40 MW solar plant for which the land has been provided by the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to commence by March 31, as per media reports. 

In October, Uttar Pradesh New Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the state government’s nodal agency for development of renewable energy, handed over 80 hectares of government land at a village in Ayodhya sadar tehsil after winning a legal battle against the area’s sugarcane farmers, as per media reports. 

Advertisement

The 40 MW plant will enable the temple town, also being developed as a ‘solar city’, to meet a large amount of its power demand even when a solar city, under the state government’s solar policy, is expected to meet at least 10 per cent of the total demand through renewable power.

The shares of NTPC closed trading 1.85 per cent higher at Rs 321.90. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

14 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

16 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  3. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  4. UP Police constable admit card releasing today

    Education17 minutes ago

  5. Rajasthan: Wanted Criminal Carries a Reward of 50 Paisa

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement