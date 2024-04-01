NTPC secured 3,445 MW renewable power projects in FY24

Advertisement

NTPC’s FY24 projects: NTPC, the state-owned power giant, announced on Monday that it secured renewable energy (RE) projects totalling 3,445 MW during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This marks a major achievement, accounting for 58 per cent of the total RE tenders the company participated in during the financial year, marking the highest success rate since its inception in bid participation.

With this latest win, NTPC further solidifies its position in the renewable energy sector, adding to its existing operational capacity of 3.5 GW in RE and boasting a robust pipeline of over 20 GW.

NTPC Ltd, operating under the Ministry of Power, stands as the nation's largest integrated power utility, with an installed capacity of 76 GW. Its contributions to India's electricity demand are substantial, accounting for 25 per cent of the total.

(With Reuters inputs)