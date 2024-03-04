Advertisement

NTPC stock price surge: The shares of NTPC witnessed a significant surge of 4.8 per cent during intraday trade today, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of a series of NTPC projects. The Prime Minister dedicated several power projects to the nation, with a total investment exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, signaling a remarkable leap towards sustainable development and economic growth.

Among the notable projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister is Unit-2 (800 MW) of NTPC’s Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I), located in Peddapalli district, Telangana. This project, with an investment of Rs 8,007 crore, utilises Ultra-Supercritical Technology, ensuring optimal power generation efficiency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Another significant project inaugurated is Unit-2 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, representing India's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project equipped with Air Cooled Condenser technology.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Prime Minister dedicated several other projects aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and technological innovation, including the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant in Chhattisgarh, the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) Water to Green Hydrogen Plant in Greater Noida, and the Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant in Chhattisgarh, among others.

The inauguration of these projects underscores India's commitment to harnessing clean energy sources, reducing carbon footprint, and advancing technological innovation in the power sector. Furthermore, these projects are expected to significantly contribute to job creation, community development, and environmental conservation.

Advertisement