Odisha approves seven private sector projects with Rs 80,125 cr investment in State

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri has made a significant decision to strictly implement a dress code for devotees. | Image:PTI

Advertisement

Investments in Odisha: The Odisha government has greenlit seven major projects totalling an investment of Rs 80,125 crore across various sectors, aiming to boost economic development and employment opportunities in the state.

These projects, endorsed during a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, encompass diverse industries including steel, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Advertisement

Expected to generate employment for 24,552 individuals, these ventures are dispersed across Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, and Bhadrak districts.

Granules Life Sciences Private Limited, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, plans to establish a unit in Ganjam district's Tata SEZ, investing Rs 1,100 crore and creating job opportunities for approximately 1,500 people. Additionally, Granules CZRO Private Limited will initiate a chemical plant for pharmaceutical production in the same SEZ, investing Rs 2,000 crore and employing around 1,000 individuals.

Advertisement

EG Solwin Hybrid Private Limited is set to construct a green ammonia production unit at Tata SEZ, investing Rs 6,330 crore and hiring 1,050 employees. ACME Greentech Urja Private Limited aims to establish an integrated manufacturing unit in Khurda for solar power panels, injecting Rs 36,000 crore into the project and providing employment for approximately 6,300 individuals.

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited, India's largest solar panel manufacturer, will invest Rs 12,480 crore to set up a green ammonia plant in Jagatsinghpur, generating jobs for 3,250 people. Action Ispat intends to expand its steel production capacity in Jharsuguda from 0.37 MTPA to 7.5 MTPA, investing Rs 21,000 crores and creating employment for an additional 10,000 people.

Advertisement

OFB Tech Private Limited will establish a manufacturing unit in Bhadrak's Dhamra, investing Rs 1,615 crore and creating jobs for 1,500 individuals.

(With PTI inputs)