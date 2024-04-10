Advertisement

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday reported that it had effectively contained a leak at a crude oil well in the Tinsukia District of Assam, averting potential environmental repercussions.

The incident, which occurred overnight, resulted in the dispersion of gas and crude oil to nearby areas within approximately 100 meters of the site, as disclosed by the company in an exchange filing. In response to the situation, an on-site team was promptly assembled to assess the impact on the affected areas.

Although Oil India did not provide specific details regarding the volume of oil and gas released during the leakage, nor did it mention any casualties among personnel, the company underlined its commitment to swiftly addressing the situation and mitigating any adverse effects.

Primarily operating exploration and production assets in the northeastern region of India, Oil India assured stakeholders that comprehensive measures were being undertaken to facilitate the cleanup process at the affected site.

Following the announcement, shares of Oil India witnessed a modest uptick, closing with a gain of 0.34 per cent on Wednesday.

(With Reuters inputs)

