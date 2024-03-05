English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Ola Electric secures DVA certificate under PLI Scheme for S1 Pro scooter

This certification, granted by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, highlights the S1 Pro's compliance with the stringent minimum localisation criteria of 50%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ola Electric
Ola Electric | Image:Ola Electric
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ola Electric’s S1 Pro: Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric has received a Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certificate for its S1 Pro scooter under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. This certification, granted by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, highlights the S1 Pro's compliance with the stringent minimum localisation criteria of 50 per cent. Notably, Ola Electric is the first Indian two-wheeler and pure-play EV company to attain this certification.

This marks the second time Ola Electric has received the DVA certification, following its previous success with the S1 Air model at the Auto PLI Conclave held in January 2024. A spokesperson from Ola Electric highlighted the company's commitment to advancing India's EV vision and underlined the significance of the Auto PLI Scheme in promoting local supply chains and domestic manufacturing.

Advertisement

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) played a pivotal role as one of the nodal testing agencies responsible for granting the certification and ensuring adherence to localisation standards. Under the scheme, Ola Electric stands to benefit from incentives over five consecutive financial years, ranging between 13 per cent and 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV) of the products.

In addition to its achievements in the EV sector, Ola Electric has also secured 20GWh capacity under the government's PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery storage. This further underscores the company's commitment to sustainable technology and its eligibility for incentives under the Cell PLI scheme.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on Mar 8

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo