×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

ONGC's Krishna Godavari basin crude oil reaches Mangaluru refinery

Described as 'sweet' due to its low sulfur content, this indigenous crude is expected to be processed into various fuels and petrochemicals at MRPL refinery.

Reported by: Business Desk
ONGC KG Basin crude oil
ONGC KG Basin crude oil | Image:Representational image from ONGC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ONGC KG Basin crude oil: The Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) announced on Saturday, March 9, the arrival of the first cargo of crude oil from the newly explored Krishna Godavari basin block KG-DWN-98/2, operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The shipment was received at the MRPL refinery, marking a significant milestone in India's energy sector.

The crude oil, extracted from the deep-sea block, was transported to Mangaluru aboard the vessel named Swarna Sindhu, which was ceremonially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2. Described as "sweet" due to its low sulfur content, this indigenous crude is expected to be processed into various fuels and petrochemicals at the MRPL refinery, thereby supporting India's self-reliance mission.

Advertisement

Located offshore Andhra Pradesh, the KG-DWN-98/2 block commenced oil production in January, utilising a floating production and storage offloading (FPSO) system. Currently producing between 12,000 to 12,500 barrels of oil per day, the field's production capacity is projected to peak at 45,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 10 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas.

MRPL, a subsidiary of ONGC, is well-equipped to handle the influx of this new crude oil. M Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, emphasised the company's readiness to process diverse crude oils, thanks to its coastal location and advanced infrastructure. He highlighted that the addition of this crude oil source would contribute to a 7 per cent increase in India's crude oil and natural gas production potential at its peak.

Advertisement

The refinery's capabilities extend to processing various crude types, with a portfolio of 250 crude oils sourced globally. Over 100 of these varieties have already been successfully processed at the Mangaluru complex.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

5 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

5 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

5 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

5 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

5 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mamata Banerjee to Launch TMC Election Campaign in Kolkata on March 10

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma TROLLS HIMSELF with 'Garden' post in pic with youngsters

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 live MI vs GG: MI lose two wickets in quick succession

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Entire Nation Discussing Torture Inflicted on Women of Sandeshkhali: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Greets Public With 'Trishul' At Kashi Vishwanath Temple | WATCH

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo