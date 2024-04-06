×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Over 98% pilots have signed new contract: Vistara CEO

The situation has already improved with the carrier’s on-time performance improving for the last three days, he said.

Reported by: Business Desk
Vistara flight adjustments
Vistara flight adjustments | Image:Skytraxratings
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vistara chief Vinod Kannan said the airline anticipates stabilising operations for the ongoing month by the weekend of April 7, adding that over 98 per cent of the pilots have signed the new contract.

The full service carrier was faced with substantial operational disruption earlier this week because of the crew not being available, leading to the cancellation of several flights. 

Advertisement

Kannan in a statement said the situation is already better, with the company’s on-time performance improving for the past three days.

"We hope to stabilise our operations for the rest of April 2024 by this weekend," he said.

Advertisement

In reference to the new contract for pilots, he said some pilots have some issues and questions pertaining to the contract.

The airline is in touch with the pilots in order to clarify and resolve their concerns, Kannan said, adding that over 98 per cent of the pilots have signed the new contract.

Advertisement

Vistara has around 1,000 pilots.

A section of pilots have raised issues over the new contract that will consequently lead to pay revision, according to earlier statements by sources..

Advertisement

Kannan said the airline is addressing the present situation on a war footing and continuing to recruit more pilots.

The airline is also slightly scaling back operations carefully in order to give the much-required resilience and buffer in the rosters, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

AAP Candidate Abuses

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's century

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's 100

6 minutes ago
Warner Music

Warner Music foregoes

8 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Himanta Slams Manifesto

10 minutes ago
JNU campus

JNU Students Union

11 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Babanrao Gholap Joins

13 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Siddharth New Film?

16 minutes ago
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida

Florida Mall Shooting

18 minutes ago
Italy

Italy debt below 140%

21 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail China Release

22 minutes ago
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.

UK Plane Collision

29 minutes ago
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad, Says Overwhelmed By People's Affection

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

30 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

33 minutes ago
Craftsman Automation reports stellar Q2 results

Craftsman Automation

44 minutes ago
Demolition work is presently underway to bring down buildings damaged during the Taiwan earthquake.

Taiwan Aftershocks

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo