Vistara chief Vinod Kannan said the airline anticipates stabilising operations for the ongoing month by the weekend of April 7, adding that over 98 per cent of the pilots have signed the new contract.

The full service carrier was faced with substantial operational disruption earlier this week because of the crew not being available, leading to the cancellation of several flights.

Kannan in a statement said the situation is already better, with the company’s on-time performance improving for the past three days.

"We hope to stabilise our operations for the rest of April 2024 by this weekend," he said.

In reference to the new contract for pilots, he said some pilots have some issues and questions pertaining to the contract.

The airline is in touch with the pilots in order to clarify and resolve their concerns, Kannan said, adding that over 98 per cent of the pilots have signed the new contract.

Vistara has around 1,000 pilots.

A section of pilots have raised issues over the new contract that will consequently lead to pay revision, according to earlier statements by sources..

Kannan said the airline is addressing the present situation on a war footing and continuing to recruit more pilots.

The airline is also slightly scaling back operations carefully in order to give the much-required resilience and buffer in the rosters, he said.



(With PTI Inputs)