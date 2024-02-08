Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

OYO to open 400 new properties in country's spiritual hotspots

The Ritesh Agarwal led OYO is gearing up to introduce 400 properties in popular domestic destinations like Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi,

Business Desk
Ayodhya
Hospitality in Ayodhya | Image:Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Spiritual Tourism: The home-grown hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes on January 15 announced expansion plans in major spiritual hotspots across the country, fuelled by surge in interest towards spiritual tourism in lead upto the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, UP.

The Ritesh Agarwal led OYO is gearing up to introduce 400 properties in popular domestic destinations like Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi, Varanasi, Amritsar, Tirupati, and in the Char Dham route by the latter-half of 2024, according to the company's official release.

The move comes in response to a staggering 350 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya on the OYO platform over the past year, driven by Ram Mandir's opening on January 22 this year.

Image credit: OYO


Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, said, "Spiritual tourism in India is on the precipice of a monumental surge, poised to be one of the biggest growth drivers of our industry in the coming five years. The opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a testament to this."

“With over 3 lakh visitors expected daily, the biggest destination for spiritual travel in India (and soon the world), Ayodhya stands as a bright spot in India’s spiritual tourism ecosystem,” he said on Monday.

Ayodhya has consistently held the top position in searches on the OYO app during 2023, it said.

On December 31 in 2023, the birthplace of Lord Ram saw a 70 per cent surge in OYO app users, surpassing leisure destinations like Goa at 50 per cent and Nainital at 60 per cent.

To cater to the influx of pilgrims in Ayodhya, OYO has also launched 50 home-stays, offering close to 1,000 rooms.

These properties are strategically situated near key landmarks to provide access to prominent religious sites and tourist attractions, the company said.

"This renewed fervour for spiritual journeys extends far beyond Ayodhya, with destinations like Puri, Shirdi, and Varanasi experiencing similar excitement," he said.

To ensure timely operations, the hospitality firm has also entered into a partnership with the Ayodhya Development Authority and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Image credit: Youtube Screen-grab

Ayodhya Visit 

As per the latest update, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO and Founder of OYO Hotels and Homes, has been invited to attend the grand consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. 

 

I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy.

As someone raised on stories of Ayodhya's cultural significance, this is a matter of personal pride… pic.twitter.com/9b5AaOty8N

— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 15, 2024

 
I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy,” Ritesh Agarwal tweeted on X.

“As someone raised on stories of Ayodhya's cultural significance, this is a matter of personal pride and honour,”

From the expansion point of view, Agarwal mentioned that, “The Uttar Pradesh government's progressive policies and infrastructure development has created an environment for tourism and business to flourish in the state.”

"The booming opportunity and entrepreneurship has enabled OYO to establish a strong presence in Ayodhya, with over 50 properties to choose from," he said.

 

 

 

 


 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

