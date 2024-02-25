Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Paper and paperboard imports rise 37 per cent to 1.47 MT in April-December 2023

IPMA highlighted that paper and paperboard imports witnessed a 25% rise to 1.44 million tonnes in FY23, with the April-December figures surpassing this volume.

Business Desk
Paper
Paper and paperboard imports in FY24 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paper and paperboard imports: Paper and paperboard imports have surged by 37 per cent to approximately 1.47 million tonnes in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, impacting local paper mills, as per the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA). This marks a notable increase from the around 1.07 million tonnes imported during the same period last fiscal year, based on data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S).

IPMA highlighted that paper and paperboard imports witnessed a 25 per cent rise to 1.44 million tonnes in FY23, with the April-December figures surpassing this volume. The influx of imports, valued at Rs 10,000 crore over nine months, is adversely affecting the Make-in-India initiative and posing challenges to the employment of approximately 5 lakh farmers associated with the domestic paper industry through agro and farm forestry, stated Pawan Agarwal, President of IPMA.

Advertisement

Despite India's ample domestic manufacturing capacity for various paper grades, indiscriminate imports are negatively impacting the commercial viability of most paper mills, Agarwal underlined. Government data indicates that out of over 900 paper mills, only 553 are operational in the country.

The surge in imports can be attributed mainly to a significant 142 per cent growth in paper and paperboard imports from ASEAN countries, which enter India duty-free under the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement, according to IPMA. Imports of all major paper grades, particularly uncoated writing & printing paper, coated paper, and paperboard, are on the rise.

Advertisement

Furthermore, tariff concessions provided to China under the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) have further fueled paper imports, along with substantial subsidies provided by certain countries to their paper mills, giving them a cost advantage over Indian counterparts, IPMA noted.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

15 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EPFO's claim rejection rate triples in 5 years

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Anger Mounts as Fresh Protest Erupts in Bermajur

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Rashmika Breaks Silence Amid Triptii Hogging Limelight For Animal

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Faced Consequences For My Political Views, Says Anupam Kher

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: JADEJA strikes! Bairstow walks back

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo