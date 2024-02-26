Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Paytm advisory committee in discussion with company for terms of reference: Damodaran

The committee, appointed by Paytm after RBI raised concerns, mandates to provide guidance to the company on improving compliance and regulatory matters.

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Pexels
Damodaran on Paytm: An advisory committee established by One97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, following regulatory action by the Reserve Bank on its payments bank business, is currently in discussions with the company regarding the terms of reference for the panel. M Damodaran, former chairman of SEBI and head of the advisory committee, confirmed this development on Sunday.

Damodaran stated, "We have been engaging with the group on matters relating to the Advisory Committee's terms of reference," in response to queries about his involvement with Paytm. He clarified that the panel members serve as external advisors, and Paytm is presently addressing concerns raised by the RBI.

On January 31, the RBI instructed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to halt further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in customer accounts and various instruments, effective after February 29. The deadline was subsequently extended to March 15. 

In response, Paytm announced the formation of a group advisory committee led by Damodaran on February 9. The committee's mandate is to provide guidance to the company on improving compliance and regulatory matters.

Meanwhile, the RBI has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to explore the possibility of transferring Paytm Payments Bank customers with the UPI handle '@paytm' to 4-5 other banks to prevent disruptions in the payment ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch of his biography 'The Turmeric Latte,' compiled by former colleague Dinesh Tyagi, Damodaran discussed the challenges faced by SEBI. He highlighted bandwidth constraints in dealing with the multitude of issues, suggesting that SEBI may be overwhelmed by the volume of tasks.

The book, featuring contributions from Damodaran's former colleagues including Sushil Kumar, former mines secretary, also delves into instances of "threats" received by Damodaran during his tenure as joint secretary in the information and broadcasting ministry, owing to decisions made by him.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

