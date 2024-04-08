Pegatron in advance talks to sell iPhone manufacturing unit to Tata Group: Sources

Advertisement

Tata to acquire Pegatron unit: Pegatron is in advanced discussions to transfer control of its sole iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, as part of the Taiwanese company's ongoing restructuring of its Apple partnership, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Under the proposed deal, which has Apple's approval, Tata intends to hold a majority stake of at least 65 per cent in a joint venture that would manage the Pegatron plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Pegatron would provide technical assistance and retain the remaining stake in the venture.

Operated through Tata Electronics, one of India's leading conglomerates, the joint venture aims to capitalise on the manufacturing capabilities of the Pegatron facility. The plant, employing approximately 10,000 workers, currently produces around 5 million iPhones annually.

Both Pegatron and Tata declined to comment on the negotiations, while Apple refrained from providing a statement. Financial details of the potential deal were not disclosed.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Apple has been diversifying its supply chain beyond China, making India an increasingly strategic location for manufacturing. For Tata, acquiring control of the Pegatron plant would complement its existing iPhone assembly operations in Karnataka and its upcoming facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Pegatron has been expanding its iPhone manufacturing footprint in India, with the ongoing construction of another factory at its Chennai campus. Discussions with Tata reportedly include the possibility of integrating this additional facility into the joint venture.

The negotiations between Tata and Pegatron are anticipated to conclude within six months, with all Pegatron India employees expected to transition to the joint venture entity.

India's growing significance in Apple's global supply chain underscores the country's potential to contribute significantly to iPhone shipments. Analysts estimate that India may account for 20-25 per cent of total iPhone shipments in the current year, up from 12-14 per cent last year.

The precise reasons behind Pegatron's gradual disengagement from its Apple business, including its operations in India, remain undisclosed. However, Pegatron previously cited capital optimisation as a motive for relinquishing control of its China plant to Luxshare last year.

(With Reuters inputs)